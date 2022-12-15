Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

