Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 220,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $586,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 740,661 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

