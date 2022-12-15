Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 131,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 294,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

