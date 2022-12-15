monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.69.
monday.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $122.54 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.