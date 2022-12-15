monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.69.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $122.54 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

About monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after buying an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in monday.com by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

