Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MHK opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.79.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
