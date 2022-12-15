Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 0.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Moderna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,899 shares of company stock worth $70,681,386 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.43. 143,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,522. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $321.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

