MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $100.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

MKSI stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

