Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 60,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,051,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,089,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,703,000 after acquiring an additional 496,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,569,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 103,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,728,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

