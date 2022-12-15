Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.37. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.

Midland Exploration Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.26 million and a P/E ratio of -27.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

