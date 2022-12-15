Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of B4B3 traded down €0.25 ($0.26) on Thursday, reaching €7.95 ($8.37). The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.46 and a 200 day moving average of €7.77. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a twelve month high of €11.60 ($12.21).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

