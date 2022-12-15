MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $77.53 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $17.60 or 0.00101376 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $77.53 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013680 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00236875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.26018124 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,408,464.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.