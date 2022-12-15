Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.50 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $194.50 million and $2.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00095438 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

