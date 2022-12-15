Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $543,089.94

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.55 million and $543,089.94 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

