Metadium Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $39.26 million and $1.98 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $902.65 or 0.05172862 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00502794 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.41 or 0.29790801 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.