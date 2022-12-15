Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Director Acquires $77,700.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MBINN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 19,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

