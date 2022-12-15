Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Director Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 3,700 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINM opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $28.06.
About Merchants Bancorp
