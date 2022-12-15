Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 67,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of MDT opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
