Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in November

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 2,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,583. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDIBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.63) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

