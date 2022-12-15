MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Up 24.2% in November

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
MDxHealth stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. MDxHealth has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.
