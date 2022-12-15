Mdex Price Reaches $0.0805 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $75.24 million and $3.70 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,027,675 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

