Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,848 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $321.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.76.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

