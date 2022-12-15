Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,638 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 170.6% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

