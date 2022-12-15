Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN opened at $41.32 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

