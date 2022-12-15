Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

