Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.32 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.52 and its 200-day moving average is $435.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

