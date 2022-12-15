Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,845,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.