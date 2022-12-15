Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.81 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $264.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average is $221.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,451 shares of company stock worth $13,296,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

