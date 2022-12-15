Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

NYSE UNH opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

