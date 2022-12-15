Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.29

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and traded as high as $115.86. Marubeni shares last traded at $115.33, with a volume of 5,113 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

