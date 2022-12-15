Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 3.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Markel worth $358,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel stock traded down $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $1,284.80. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,782. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -131.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,231.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,240.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

