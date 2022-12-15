Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.19. 33,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

