Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 767 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BLV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 7,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,825. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $104.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

