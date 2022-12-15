Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,005,211. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.