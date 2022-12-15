Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 381,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 185,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.60. 51,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

