Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.14. 218,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

