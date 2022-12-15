Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.57. 104,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

