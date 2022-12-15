Marcum Wealth LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.07. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

