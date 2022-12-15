Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.