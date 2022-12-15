Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.10. 112,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

