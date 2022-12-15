Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 6,503 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.58. 44,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

