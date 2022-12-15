MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.57 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $45.57 million and $1.08 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00007121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.30050576 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,206,705.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

