MAP Protocol Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.12 million and approximately $210,606.57 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $897.07 or 0.05150659 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.16 or 0.29759888 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

