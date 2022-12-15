Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 137.1% from the November 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $43,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

