Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in November

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 9.7 %

MNDJF traded up 0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 2.14. 16,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of 1.16 and a 12-month high of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.75.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

