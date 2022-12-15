Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
