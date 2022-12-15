Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in November

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

