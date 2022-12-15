MagnetGold (MTG) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $7,074.75 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.83 or 0.05215959 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00502389 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.64 or 0.29771969 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

