Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,561 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.