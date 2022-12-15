MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 685,846 shares of company stock worth $46,448,722. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

