Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104,789 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $395,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,208,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $207.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.21. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

