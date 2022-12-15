Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $176,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 3.3 %

URI traded down $12.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,696. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.09.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.